AFTER CEASEFIRE: Surge Of Bookings For Meron Rentals For Shabbos

Following the start of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, there was a surge of bookings for tzimmerim (vacation rentals) in the battered city of Meron.

B’Chadrei Chareidim reported that tzimmer owners refused requests for rentals on Tuesday evening due to doubts about the ceasefire actually going into effect. However, they quickly changed their minds on Wednesday and agreed to the requests for this Shabbos and even raised their prices.

One insider told B’Chadrei: “It’s very understandable that tzimmer owners would raise prices now. They’ve gone through a tough time during the war, not working for over a year. It’s time for business and life to return to normal.”

Thousands are expected to flock to Meron for this upcoming Shabbos, Parshas Toldos and Shabbos Mevarchim for Chodesh Kislev.

As is well known, during the entire period of the war, no rockets fell in Meron – and the public continued to come – although not in the same numbers as before the war.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)