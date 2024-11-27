Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

AFTER CEASEFIRE: Surge Of Bookings For Meron Rentals For Shabbos


Following the start of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, there was a surge of bookings for tzimmerim (vacation rentals) in the battered city of Meron.

B’Chadrei Chareidim reported that tzimmer owners refused requests for rentals on Tuesday evening due to doubts about the ceasefire actually going into effect. However, they quickly changed their minds on Wednesday and agreed to the requests for this Shabbos and even raised their prices.

One insider told B’Chadrei: “It’s very understandable that tzimmer owners would raise prices now. They’ve gone through a tough time during the war, not working for over a year. It’s time for business and life to return to normal.”

Thousands are expected to flock to Meron for this upcoming Shabbos, Parshas Toldos and Shabbos Mevarchim for Chodesh Kislev.

As is well known, during the entire period of the war, no rockets fell in Meron – and the public continued to come –  although not in the same numbers as before the war.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Former Hostage Says: “There Was A Betrayal That Led to Oct. 7”

IS SHE DRUNK? Kamala Harris’ Post-Election Video Message Draws Scorn and Confusion Online

Hagaon HaRav Shmuel Kamenetzky Visits the Skverer Rebbe in New Square

Golani Brigade Chief Resigns Over Death Of Civilian Archaeologist In Lebanon From Hezbollah Attack

MONSEY: Fire Causes Major Damage Home On Kaser Terrace [VIDEOS AND PHOTOS]

Trump Cabinet Nominees Targeted In Attacks Ranging From ‘Bomb Threats’ To ‘Swatting’

Shomrim and NYPD Collaboration Leads to Extensive Operation and Arrest of Suspects Behind Widespread Stolen Vehicles in Boro Park and Flatbush

MAJOR DEFEAT FOR ICC: Serving Its Own Interests, France Says It Will Not Heed Arrest Warrants

Trump Team Says Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Deal Brokered By Biden Is Actually Trump’s Win

Trump Picks Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Who Backed COVID Herd Immunity, To Lead National Institutes Of Health

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network