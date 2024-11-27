IDF Uncovers Hezbollah’s Plot To Attack Israeli Soldiers And Civilians With Chemical Weapons

The IDF uncovered gas masks, chemical materials, and sedatives in Hezbollah operatives’ possession two months ago, Walla reported on Wednesday. The discovery, made early in Israel’s incursion into Lebanon, suggests that Hezbollah intended to use chemical weapons in abductions of Israeli soldiers and civilians.

This revelation follows the implementation of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, which took effect on Wednesday. The agreement includes a 60-day cessation of hostilities, after which the truce is expected to become permanent, marking the conclusion of over a year of war.

The conflict, which began after Hezbollah launched an attack on Israel a day after Hamas’s October 7 massacre, claimed significant casualties. More than 3,500 Lebanese were killed – a number that includes Hezbollah fighters – and over 15,000 injured, while approximately 150 Israelis, including soldiers and civilians, lost their lives, with hundreds more injured.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)