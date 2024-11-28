Bipartisan Legislation Aims To Strip Federal Aid From Universities Supporting BDS Movement Against Israel

The U.S. House of Representatives introduced bipartisan legislation on Tuesday that could strip federal student aid from universities and colleges that participate in the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.

The proposed legislation, titled the Protect Economic Freedom Act (H.R. 10257), would make institutions of higher education that engage in nonexpressive commercial boycotts of Israel ineligible for federal funding under Title IV of the Higher Education Act. This includes essential financial aid programs for students.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, one of the bill’s co-sponsors and a candidate to become governor of New Jersey in 2025, emphasized the danger posed by the BDS movement, describing it as an effort to “annihilate the democratic state of Israel,” a key U.S. ally.

“While students and faculty are free to speak their minds and disagree on policy issues, we cannot allow antisemitism to run rampant and risk the safety and security of Jewish students, staff, faculty, and guests on college campuses,” said Gottheimer.

The legislation would require institutions to certify that they have not and will not engage in boycotting or divesting from Israel. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Education would be directed to publicly list non-compliant institutions.

Rep. Virginia Foxx, the bill’s lead sponsor, issued a stern warning to schools that align with the BDS movement. “Enough is enough,” she said. “Appeasing the antisemitic mobs on college campuses threatens the safety of Jewish students and faculty, and it undermines the relationship between the U.S. and one of our strongest allies.”

Foxx added, “If an institution is going to capitulate to the BDS movement, there will be consequences—starting with the Protect Economic Freedom Act.”

