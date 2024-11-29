High-Level UAE Official Attends Shiva Of Rabbi Zvi Kogan HY’D

Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, a senior UAE official, attended the shiva in Kfar Chabad for Rabbi Zvi Kogan HY’D, the Chabad Shliach killed in a suspected terror attack in the UAE last week.

Speaking to Kogan’s family, Al Nuaimi reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to “openness and peace” and pledged to uphold the rabbi’s legacy.

Rabbi Kogan, a longtime resident of the UAE and a leader in the local Jewish community, was reported missing Thursday, with his body discovered Sunday. While the motive remains unclear, Israeli officials have condemned the killing as a terror attack, and Israeli agencies are assisting in the investigation.

