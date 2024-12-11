Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TERROR IN GUSH ETZION: Terrorist Open Fire On Bus, Child Seriously Wounded


A shooting targeting a bus south of Jerusalem has left several people injured, including a 10-year-old boy, a Slonimer chossid from Beitar, who is in critical condition, according to Magen David Adom emergency services.

It occurred in Gush Etzion near the Al-Khader Junction. The bus, which was making its way from the Gush Etzion area to Jerusalem, continued its journey to the Tunnels Checkpoint, where the injured were treated by rescue forces.

Medics report that a woman in her 40s sustained light injuries, while two others with minor wounds were also transported for medical care.

All injured individuals have been taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center for treatment.

The terrorist fled the scene and the IDF is searching for him.

Please daven for the critically injured boy, Yehoshua Aharon Tuvia ben Rochel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



