TERROR IN ISRAEL: 10-Year-Old Child Murdered After Terrorist Opens Fire On Bus

A shooting targeting a bus south of Jerusalem left several people injured on Wednesday night, including a 10-year-old chasidish boy, who was critically wounded. The attack occurred in Gush Etzion near the Al-Khader Junction. The bus, which was making its way from the Gush Etzion area to Jerusalem, continued its journey to the Tunnels Checkpoint, where the injured were treated by rescue forces.

Medics report that a woman in her 40s sustained light injuries, while two others with minor wounds were also transported for medical care.

All injured individuals have been taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center for treatment.

The terrorist fled the scene and the IDF is searching for him.

Tragically, the critically injured boy, a chossid from Beitar Illit who was returning to Yerushalayim with his family from a simcha when the attack occurred, was niftar at Hadassah despite the valiant attempt by doctors to save his life.

The boy has been identified as Yehoshua Aharon Tuvia Simcha hy”d. His father, Rav Zusha Simcha yb”l, is the menahel of Yeshiva Pnei Menachem in Beitar Illit.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)