El Al Ranked 5th-Worst Airline In The World In 2024

El Al has been named the fifth-worst airline in the world, according to the 2024 AirHelp ranking of global airlines. The rankings, released in December, placed El Al 105th out of 109 airlines evaluated.

AirHelp, a global database for flight performance and passenger experience, assessed airlines on criteria including claims processing, punctuality, and customer reviews. El Al scored 0.1 in claims handling, 5.7 in punctuality, and 8 in customer satisfaction, reflecting significant gaps in performance, particularly in claims processing.

While Brussels Airlines topped the list with high scores across all categories, El Al ranked just above Bulgaria Air, with Tunisair finishing in last place.

El Al’s struggles have been exacerbated by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, which has increased demand for flights to and from Israel. Critics have accused the airline of price gouging, with some passengers reporting exorbitant ticket prices and difficulty finding availability. The airline has defended its efforts to manage the surge in demand, describing the situation as an “unusual load” on its service network.

