Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

El Al Ranked 5th-Worst Airline In The World In 2024


El Al has been named the fifth-worst airline in the world, according to the 2024 AirHelp ranking of global airlines. The rankings, released in December, placed El Al 105th out of 109 airlines evaluated.

AirHelp, a global database for flight performance and passenger experience, assessed airlines on criteria including claims processing, punctuality, and customer reviews. El Al scored 0.1 in claims handling, 5.7 in punctuality, and 8 in customer satisfaction, reflecting significant gaps in performance, particularly in claims processing.

While Brussels Airlines topped the list with high scores across all categories, El Al ranked just above Bulgaria Air, with Tunisair finishing in last place.

El Al’s struggles have been exacerbated by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, which has increased demand for flights to and from Israel. Critics have accused the airline of price gouging, with some passengers reporting exorbitant ticket prices and difficulty finding availability. The airline has defended its efforts to manage the surge in demand, describing the situation as an “unusual load” on its service network.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BDE: Rosh Yeshiva, Peleg Leader, HaGaon HaRav Asher Deutsch Zt”l

IRAN STANDS ALONE: In Major Blow, Iraqi Militias Refuse To Continue Aiding Iran

Massive Explosion In Syria: “The IDF Attacked And Caused An Earthquake” [Video]

WATCH: 10,000 Attend Dirshu Siuym Mesechta Shabbos In London [VIDEOS]

MAILBAG: Trump Betrayed His MAGA Base By Settling With The Devil

HATZLACHA: Kamala Harris Reportedly Eyeing California Governor Seat While Also Keeping 2028 Hopes Alive

WATCH: HaRav Yosef Causes Uproar When He Says “Even A Batlan Should Not Join IDF”

Defense Minister Katz: “Israel Is Facing An Increased Threat From Syria”

HaRav Shaul Alter, Satmar Rebbe Invited To Visit Trump At White House

Jewish Resident Of Damascus: “We’re Not Afraid Of The Rebels”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network