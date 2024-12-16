Massive Explosion In Syria: “The IDF Attacked And Caused An Earthquake” [Video]

Syrian media reported early Monday morning on an unusually intense Israeli attack late Sunday night near the coastal city of Tartus in northwestern Syria, targeting arms depots.

The strike caused the warehouses to go up in flames, and the explosion, described as the strongest in more than a decade, also led to an earthquake, some reports said.

The Geographic Survey of Israel’s seismology department reported a 3.1-magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale at 11:49 p.m. but there is no proof that the quake was caused by the strikes.

The IDF also carried out airstrikes in Aleppo and Hamas overnight, targeting air defense systems and surface-to-surface missiles.

