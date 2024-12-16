Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Sirens Sound In Tel Aviv After Houthis Fire 2nd Missile Today

Illustrative. Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept rockets that were launched from Lebanon, in northern Israel, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Baz Ratner)

Sirens blared in dozens of cities and towns in the Tel Aviv area, the Sharon and the Shomron on Monday afternoon, the first time in weeks that sirens were heard in central Israel.

Shortly later, the IDF spokesperson said that the sirens sounded due to the launch of a ballistic missile from Yemen. The missile was intercepted before it crossed into Israel.

Earlier on Monday, a drone fired by the Houthis in Yemen was intercepted over the Mediterranean Sea.

There has been an increase in Houthi attacks since the ceasefire with Lebanon began.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



