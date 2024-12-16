COALITION DRAMA: Smotrich SLAMS Ben-Gvir After He Votes Against Budget

The Knesset approved the first readings of the 2025 budget late Monday night amidst political turmoil, following the Otzma Yehudit party’s decision to vote against the coalition’s budget proposals. Otzma Yehudit is led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The 2025 budget, composed of multiple bills, faced separate votes. The first bill, setting the deficit ceiling at 4.3%, passed narrowly with 58-53 votes. The second bill, detailing the full 2025 budget, was approved 59-57. Voting on additional bills containing legislative amendments for the budget took place after press deadlines.

Earlier on Monday, Otzma Yehudit declared it would vote “independently and selectively” on coalition-backed legislation, including the budget, citing frustration with other coalition factions acting independently on various matters.

The party listed grievances such as the refusal to discuss dismissing Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara at the upcoming government meeting, dissatisfaction with negotiations over a potential hostage deal, and reductions to the National Security Ministry’s budget and its agencies.

Following the vote, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich slams Ben Gvir, accusing him of being “allied with the Arab MKs and the opposition” and of “endangering the right-wing government in the middle of a war.”

