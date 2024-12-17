H’YD: 2 IDF Soldiers Killed In Building Collapse In Rafah

The IDF announced on Tuesday that two soldiers were killed in a building collapse in southern Gaza on Monday.

One soldier was identified as Maj. (res.) Moshiko (Maxim) Rozenwald, H’Yd, 35, from Modiin. He served as a company commander in the Combat Engineering Corps’ 7107th Battalion.

The name of the second soldier has not yet been released.

A preliminary IDF investigation showed that the soldiers, who were killed while clearing buildings and tunnels of terrorists in Rafah, were clearing one of the last buildings in the area, a dilapidated structure, and it collapsed on them, instantly killing the two soldiers and moderately injuring another two soldiers.

The building was heavily damaged and the investigation did not uncover any evidence that the collapse was caused by explosives.

