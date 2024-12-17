Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

H’YD: 2 IDF Soldiers Killed In Building Collapse In Rafah


The IDF announced on Tuesday that two soldiers were killed in a building collapse in southern Gaza on Monday.

One soldier was identified as Maj. (res.) Moshiko (Maxim) Rozenwald, H’Yd, 35, from Modiin. He served as a company commander in the Combat Engineering Corps’ 7107th Battalion.

The name of the second soldier has not yet been released.

A preliminary IDF investigation showed that the soldiers, who were killed while clearing buildings and tunnels of terrorists in Rafah, were clearing one of the last buildings in the area, a dilapidated structure, and it collapsed on them, instantly killing the two soldiers and moderately injuring another two soldiers.

The building was heavily damaged and the investigation did not uncover any evidence that the collapse was caused by explosives.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Chief Rabbanim Call On Am Yisrael To Daven For Rain

COALITION DRAMA: Smotrich SLAMS Ben-Gvir After He Votes Against Budget

WATCH: Renowned Daf Yomi Maggid Shiur Rabbi Eli Stefansky Celebrates Birthday With Confetti Over Chaos

Report: Israel Is Preparing Major Attack On Houthis In Yemen

3 Dead, Multiple Others Injured In Mass Shooting At Private Christian School In Wisconsin

Trump Considering Pardon For NYC Mayor Adams, Demands Biden Stop Selling Border Wall Parts

Trump Warns Again: “All Hell’s Going to Break Out” If Hostages Aren’t Freed By Hamas [VIDEO]

Israel And Hamas Both Say They Are “Closer Than Ever” To A Ceasefire And Hostage Deal

BREAKING HIS SILENCE: Assad Defends Fleeing Syria, Says Putin FORCED Him Into Cowardly Escape

El Al Ranked 5th-Worst Airline In The World In 2024

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network