Hamas Fires 3 Rockets, 1 Hits Home In Sderot

The home in Sderot hit by a rocket.

Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza fired three rockets at the city of Sderot late Monday morning.

One rocket hit a home in the city, slightly damaging it. B’Chasdei Hashem, no one was injured.

The IDF said that another rocket was intercepted and a third hit an open area.

MDA paramedics evacuated a 68-year-old woman in mild condition to Barzilai Hospital after she was injured on her way to a protected space.

An IDF spokesperson stated that “following alerts that were activated between 11:11 and 11:12 in Sderot, Ibim [a Jewish village near Sderot], and Nir Oz, three launches were identified crossing from the northern Gaza Strip. The Air Force intercepted one launch, one launch fell in the city of Sderot, and another fell in an open area. There are no casualties.”

The damage to the home in Sderot.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



