Hamas Fires 3 Rockets, Sderot Home Of Chabad Shluchim Hit For 3rd Time

Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza fired three rockets at the city of Sderot late Monday morning.

One rocket hit the courtyard of the home of Chabad shluchim in the city, Rabbi Chananel and Tzivia Pizem, causing slight damage. B’Chasdei Hashem, no one was injured. This was the second time during the war that their home was hit by a rocket and the third overall – their home sustained a direct rocket hit during Operation Protective Edge in 2014. The Pizems said that they hadn’t yet completed the repairs from the previous rocket impact.

Army Radio reported that the rocket fell only 100 meters from a children’s daycare. The children were playing outside the building only minutes before the siren sounded.

The IDF said that another rocket was intercepted and a third hit an open area.

MDA paramedics evacuated a 68-year-old woman in mild condition to Barzilai Hospital after she was injured on her way to a protected space.

An IDF spokesperson stated that “following alerts that were activated between 11:11 and 11:12 in Sderot, Ibim [a Jewish village near Sderot], and Nir Oz, three launches were identified crossing from the northern Gaza Strip. The Air Force intercepted one launch, one launch fell in the city of Sderot, and another fell in an open area. There are no casualties.

In recent days, Hamas has been regularly targeting Israel with rocket fire.

