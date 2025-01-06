Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TERROR IN ISRAEL: 3 Murdered, 8 Injured In Shooting Attack In The Shomron

MDA

Three Israeli civilians were killed and eight were injured in a shooting attack in the Shomron between Kedumin and Karnei Shomron on Monday morning.

At least two armed terrorists opened fire on a bus full of passengers and two cars driving on Route 55, which passes through the Palestinian village of al-Funduq. Three people who were in the cars were killed and eight people on the bus were injured, including the bus driver, 63, who was seriously injured. Two female bus passengers were moderately wounded and five others were lightly injured.

MDA paramedics were forced to declare the deaths of two women in their 60s who had been in one car, and a man in his 40s in the second car, at the scene. The other victims were treated at the scene and evacuated to the hospital.

The terrorists fled the scene. A large number of IDF forces arrived at the scene and a manhunt was launched, including setting up numerous roadblocks. IDF officials believe that the terrorists escaped to a nearby Palestinian village and troops have surrounded several villages.

MDA
MDA

 (YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



