URGENT TEFILLAH REQUEST: American-Israeli Yeshivah Bochur Is In Critical Condition

The Brandman family of Jerusalem is requesting tefillos for their son and brother who is in dire need of tefillos after being critically injured in a construction accident last week.

The family has requested: “Please daven for Binyamin ben Daniella Margalit (Binyamin Brandman), who is in critical condition after a pallet of cinder blocks fell on him. His situation is extremely serious and he is in sakanas nefashos.”

“This is a dire time, and every tefillah, kapitel Tehillim, or mitzvah can be a powerful zechus for his refuah sheleimah.”

