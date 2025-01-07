Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

URGENT TEFILLAH REQUEST: American-Israeli Yeshivah Bochur Is In Critical Condition


The Brandman family of Jerusalem is requesting tefillos for their son and brother who is in dire need of tefillos after being critically injured in a construction accident last week.

The family has requested: “Please daven for Binyamin ben Daniella Margalit (Binyamin Brandman), who is in critical condition after a pallet of cinder blocks fell on him. His situation is extremely serious and he is in sakanas nefashos.”

“This is a dire time, and every tefillah, kapitel Tehillim, or mitzvah can be a powerful zechus for his refuah sheleimah.”

Tehillim

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

LIVING IN LA-LA LAND: As NYC Subway Violence Spirals, MTA Chief Blames Public’s ‘Imagination’

HIGHWAY ROBBERY: Drivers Outraged As NYC Congestion Fees Dwarf Tolls In Every Other U.S. City

Trump: U.S. Might Invade Greenland And Panama Canal To “Protect National Interests,” Says Canada Should Be A State

HERE WE GO AGAIN?: Reports Of Deadly Illness Spreading In China Met With Silence And Denial

NYC: Antisemitic Hate Crimes Exploded In 2024 – Outnumber All Other Hate Attacks Combined

H’YD: IDF Announces Death Of Another Soldier In Northern Gaza

Chabad Shliach Reveals Details Of Hezbollah’s Massacre Plan: “We’re All Living Nissim”

As Brazilian Police Appeal Against Probe, Terror-Linked Orgs Targets IDF Soldiers In Thailand, Chile, & Argentina

FLATBUSH: Gunman On The Loose After Violent Carjacking Spree

Baltimore Yeshivas Closed Today Due To Snow Storm [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network