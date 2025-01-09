HaRav Shaul Altar’s Daughter Stabbed By Mentally Unfit Man

The author Ruti Kepler, the daughter of the Rosh Yeshivah of Mosdos Pnei Menachem, HaGaon HaRav Shaul Atlar, was stabbed by a mentally unbalanced individual on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Rechov Rashi in the Chareidi neighborhood of Mekor Baruch of Jerusalem.

The man [who was unaware of the woman’s identity] approached her with a knife. She tried to fight back but he managed to stab her on her chin.

Hatzlalah volunteers who were called to the scene administered emergency medical aid and evacuated her to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in light condition.

The perpetrator was arrested by the police.