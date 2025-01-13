HY”D: Five IDF Soldiers Killed, Eight Severely Wounded in Intense Battle In Gaza

Five IDF soldiers were tragically killed today in intense battles in the northern Gaza Strip, the military announced. All five were members of the Reconnaissance Battalion of the Nahal Brigade, and their sacrifice highlights the ongoing toll of the conflict.

The fallen soldiers are:

Captain Yair Yakov Shushan , 23, from Ma’alot-Tarshiha, a squad commander.

, 23, from Ma’alot-Tarshiha, a squad commander. Staff Sergeant Yahav Hadar , 20, from Kfar Tavor.

, 20, from Kfar Tavor. Staff Sergeant Guy Karmiel , 20, from Gedera.

, 20, from Gedera. Staff Sergeant Yoav Feffer , 19, from Herzliya.

, 19, from Herzliya. Staff Sergeant Aviel Wiseman, 20, from Poria Illit.

The soldiers were engaged in heavy fighting in the northern Gaza Strip when the incident occurred. Additionally, eight other soldiers from the same battalion sustained severe injuries during the battle and were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment.

