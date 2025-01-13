Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Jeff Bezos’ Space Company Scrubs Debut Launch Of Massive New Rocket In Final Minutes Of Countdown

Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket is seen on Launch Complex 36 shortly before the launch attempt was scrubbed at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Blue Origin called off the debut launch of its massive new rocket early Monday because of technical trouble.

The 320-foot New Glenn rocket was supposed to blast off before dawn with a prototype satellite from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. But launch controllers had to deal with an unspecified rocket issue in the final minutes of the countdown and ran out of time. Once the countdown clock was halted, they immediately began draining all the fuel from the rocket.

Blue Origin did not immediately set a new launch date, saying the team needed more time to resolve the problem.

The test flight already had been delayed by rough seas that posed a risk to the company’s plan to land the first-stage booster on a floating platform in the Atlantic.

New Glenn is named after the first American to orbit Earth, John Glenn. It is five times taller than Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket that carries paying customers to the edge of space from Texas.

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos founded the company 25 years ago. He took part in Monday’s countdown from Mission Control, located at the rocket factory just outside the gates of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Orlando, Florida.

No matter what happens, Bezos said Sunday evening, “we’re going to pick ourselves up and keep going.”

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

HY”D: Five IDF Soldiers Killed, Eight Severely Wounded in Intense Battle In Gaza

Coalition Members Oppose Hamas Deal: “Don’t Cross These 3 Red Lines”

BOMBSHELL: Bobov, Chabad, and Satmar File Massive Federal Civil Rights Complaint Against NY State and City Education Depts

DRAMATIC BREAKTHROUGH: “Hostage Deal Could Be Matter Of Hours Or Days”

BDE: HaGaon HaRav Mordechai Perlman, Z’tl Mashgiach Of Ohr Somayach Yeshiva Of Jerusalem

L.A. Wildfires: Death Toll Rises To 24, At Least 16 People Missing

IDF Confirms Airstrikes Against Hezbollah Terror Targets in Lebanon [VIDEOS]

Incoming National Security Adviser Warns Hamas: Hostage Deal Terms Will Tighten Under Trump

BDE: One Of Syria’s Nine Remaining Jews Passes Away

SAFETY ALERT: Popular NuGo Dark Chocolate Bars Recalled Due To Undisclosed Allergen Threat

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network