HY”D: Five IDF Soldiers Killed, Ten Severely Wounded In Northern Gaza Building Collapse

Five IDF soldiers were tragically killed today in intense battles in the northern Gaza Strip, the military announced. All five were members of the Reconnaissance Battalion of the Nahal Brigade that had set out to conduct a mission in the Beit Hanoun area.

According to an initial IDF probe, the troops were inside a building and preparing to use explosives for engineering activities, when the explosives detonated early. The blast caused the building to collapse, killing 5 soldiers and wounding an additional 10.

The cause of the blast is still under investigation.

The fallen soldiers are:

Captain Yair Yakov Shushan , 23, from Ma’alot-Tarshiha, a squad commander.

, 23, from Ma’alot-Tarshiha, a squad commander. Staff Sergeant Yahav Hadar , 20, from Kfar Tavor.

, 20, from Kfar Tavor. Staff Sergeant Guy Karmiel , 20, from Gedera.

, 20, from Gedera. Staff Sergeant Yoav Feffer , 19, from Herzliya.

, 19, from Herzliya. Staff Sergeant Aviel Wiseman, 20, from Poria Illit.

The soldiers were engaged in heavy fighting in the northern Gaza Strip when the incident occurred. Additionally, eight other soldiers from the same battalion sustained severe injuries during the battle and were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)