Shrapnel From Houthi Missile Falls On Jerusalem Area Homes

Israel Police reported on Monday morning that shrapnel from the Houthi missile fired at Israel overnight Sunday fell on private homes in Mevo Beitar and Tzur Hadassah, next to Beitar Illit, close to Jerusalem.

B’Chasdei Hashem, no injuries were reported despite the direct hits but property was damaged.

Surprisingly, the family members of the home in Mevo Beitar where the largest piece of shrapnel fell on the roof did not hear it landing on their house when they woke up from the siren at 3 a.m., only discovering it the next morning! Michal Wexler told Ynet that when she went out for a walk in the morning, she saw broken tiles and looked up to see the shocking sight of a large part of a ballistic missile on her roof.

Following the attack, the IDF stated that it attempted to intercept the missile but did not confirm if the interception was successful.

Police officers from the Yehuda Regional Police and the Jerusalem Border Police arrived at the scenes to isolate the crash sites. “We ask the public to stay away from the crash sites and to follow the instructions of the police on the ground,” the police stated.

The police bomb squad from the Jerusalem District arrived at the sites to collect and neutralize the shrapnel pieces.

Israel Police requested that all residents avoid gathering in the crash sites to prevent life-threatening risks and unnecessary harm and ensure that the work of the bomb squad and police at the site is not disrupted.

Following the attack, a Houthi spokesperson claimed that the terror group had “launched a hypersonic ‘Palestine 2’ ballistic toward an Israeli Defense Ministry building in ‘occupied Jaffa’ in our ‘third action’ within 12 hours.”

The Houthis had fired a missile at Israel on Sunday evening that was intercepted by the IDF before it reached Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)