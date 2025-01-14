Report: Hamas Accepts Deal Draft, Final Deal May Be Clinched Today

The Associated Press reported early Tuesday afternoon that Hamas has accepted a draft agreement for a ceasefire and the first stage of the release of about 33 hostages, quoting two officials involved in the talks.

The report was confirmed by Israeli, Egyptian and Hamas officials.

Negotiators are currently meeting in Qatar to finalize the details of the agreement.

A Palestinian source told Reuters that he expected the deal to be complete on Tuesday “if all goes well.”

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said that the negotiations are “positive and productive.”

“Today, we are at the closest point ever to having a deal,” he said.

