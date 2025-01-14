Katz Outlines Chareidi Draft Law: Sanctions On Lomdei Torah, 50% Of Bnei Yeshivos Drafted Within 7 Years

The Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, chaired by MK Yuli Edelstein, held a discussion on the emerging Chareidi recruitment law on Tuesday morning.

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz outlined the bill he is advancing, stating that the law would include personal sanctions for the first time. “The first target I set is 50% of bnei yeshivos over 7 years. The target number will increase every year until the seventh year. The goal for the first year is 4,800 and 5,700 for the second year. It is proposed to include economic sanctions if annual targets are not met, as well as institutional sanctions on all yeshivos.

“The second thing is personal sanctions on all those designated for military service, including lomdei Torah. For example, daycare subsidies and matters of this nature that the committee will need to discuss will not be granted. My opinion is that anyone who isn’t learning and does not serve should face sanctions, but I was convinced through dialogue that there will be sanctions not only on the yeshivos but also on lomdei Torah, which has not happened until now.”

Katz responded to the position presented by the IDF Personnel Directorate, according to which starting in 2026, the IDF will be able to recruit all Charedim. “The ability to recruit and the ability to absorb are two different things. To actually recruit, the consent of the leaders of the Charedi sector is required, as well as a law that will regulate the status of lomdei Torah. Without this, the absorption capability will remain only on paper.”

Katz stressed: “The exemption age will be 26. An important clause is that national civil service [such as United Hatzalah and ZAKA] will not be included in the targets, except for service in security services and even this exception will be limited to preserve service in the IDF itself. In the event of the failure to meet targets over time, the government will pass a new law with the approval of the Knesset, and during this period, all sanctions will continue to apply.”

“Due to the fact that Chareidim will eventually make up a third of Israel’s population, I find it important to promote legislation based on dialogue and agreement, including from Chareidi leaders. It is also necessary to address the failures that existed in previous arrangements that were invalidated by the Supreme Court. The targets must be realistic and reflect the correct ratio between possibility and reality.”

A senior member of a Chareidi party said in response to Katz’s statements: “There is no such thing as sanctions on lomdei Torah. We did not agree and will not agree to such a clause.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)