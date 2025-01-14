MAILBAG: Trump Is Selling Out Israel And Forcing An Awful, Shameful, Dangerous Deal With Hamas

Donald Trump’s return to the White House – hailed by so many pro-Israel voters – now looks like it could spell immediate disaster for Israel. His “art of the deal” has quickly devolved into “art of surrender,” as he forces Israel into a shocking and humiliating agreement with Hamas. While President Joe Biden may not have been perfect in his handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict, at least he didn’t compel Israel to capitulate to a terrorist organization. Trump, on the other hand, seems poised to sell out one of America’s staunchest allies.

Let’s be clear: Hamas is calling Trump’s bluff. Trump issued a dramatic ultimatum—release all hostages by January 20th, or face consequences. This strongman posturing quickly unraveled into an embarrassing spectacle. Hamas responded with mockery: they might release some hostages, on their own timeline, and only if Israel makes major concessions. Trump, rather than holding firm, is now reportedly leaning on Israel to meet Hamas’s outrageous demands. This is the same man who once branded himself a master negotiator. Now he’s caving to the whims of a terrorist group that has spent decades sowing destruction.

This betrayal forces pro-Israel MAGA supporters to confront an uncomfortable truth: Biden was better for Israel – even sending historic levels of military aid to the Jewish State. MAGA loyalists ignored Biden’s efforts, pushing for Trump’s return. Yet Trump now insists on deals that strengthen Hamas and weaken Israel.

For a president who claims to stand against terrorism, this is a stunning reversal. Trump’s actions embolden Hamas and diminish Israel’s position, undermining the alliance he once claimed to champion. This is not strength; it’s surrender disguised as strategy.

It’s one thing to issue an ultimatum and walk away empty-handed when it fails. But Trump, faced with failure, is doubling down on his loss by giving Hamas exactly what they want. Trump’s “hell to pay” rhetoric has transformed into Israel releasing live terrorists while Hamas grudgingly returns some hostages—perhaps even bodies, rather than living people. This debacle doesn’t just harm Israel; it emboldens Hamas and sets a chilling precedent for future negotiations.

What happened to Trump’s promise to stand with Israel? What happened to his repeated claims of being tough on terrorism? His actions now suggest that all of it was hollow bluster. By pushing Israel into this deal, Trump has essentially told Hamas: “Keep bullying. We’ll make sure you get what you want.”

Even for a president known for controversial decisions, this is a staggering betrayal. Israel has long been America’s closest ally in the Middle East, a nation that has faced relentless threats to its survival. Forcing it into a lopsided agreement with a terrorist organization not only undermines Israel’s security but also America’s credibility on the world stage.

Trump supporters may argue that the former president is playing some kind of three-dimensional chess. But no amount of spin can change the reality that Hamas is walking away with a massive win, while Israel is left weaker and more vulnerable. This is not the art of the deal. It’s the art of surrender.

History will judge Trump’s actions harshly. His ultimatum to Hamas was a gamble that didn’t just fail—it backfired catastrophically. The supposed strongman folded like a deck of cards, leaving Israel to pay the price. While Biden may not have always been the steadfast ally Israel needed, at least he didn’t force them into the arms of their enemies. Trump, on the other hand, is walking into the White House with the blood of this disastrous deal on his hands.

Signed,

Don’t Be a Trump Cultist

The views expressed in this letter are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.