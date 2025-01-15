🚨🚨 ISRAEL, HAMAS REACH CEASEFIRE, HOSTAGE DEAL [LATEST UPDATES]

EARLIER UPDATES BELOW – REFRESH THIS LAGE FOR LATEST UPDATES

12:29PM ET: President Isaac Herzog is holding discussions in Jerusalem with Mirjana Spoljaric, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, to address arrangements for an impending hostage release agreement, according to his office.

12:27PM ET: Hamas official Basem Naim has informed reporters that the group has agreed to a deal with Israel involving a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

12:21PM ET: US, Qatar, and Egypt will shortly issue a joint statement announcing the deal.

12:20PM ET: US President-elect Donald Trump becomes the first person to publicly confirm, on-record, that a hostage release and ceasefire deal has been reached.

“WE HAVE A DEAL FOR THE HOSTAGES IN THE MIDDLE EAST. THEY WILL BE RELEASED SHORTLY. THANK YOU!” Trump writes on Truth Social.

11:56PM ET: A senior U.S. official has confirmed that an agreement has been finalized for a hostage release and ceasefire.

This has been confirmed by numerous officials on both sides. An announcement is expected this evening.

Hamas has announced that it has officially responded to the proposed ceasefire and hostage release agreement. In a statement, the group’s political leadership in Doha described its response as “responsible” but did not specify whether the deal was accepted or rejected.

11:55AM ET: Hamas told Al-Jazeera on Wednesday that their delegation had conveyed its approval of the ceasefire agreement to Egypt and Qatar.

11:41AM ET: The Palestinian Civil Defence has called on residents to stay away from areas in Gaza with an IDF presence until the details of the possible ceasefire are known and implemented.

“To our beloved Palestinian people in Gaza, for your own safety – amid talks of a looming ceasefire in the Gaza Strip – we warn you against approaching areas where the Israeli occupation forces are present,” Mahmoud Basal, the agency’s spokesperson, said in a statement.

11:10AM ET: A senior political source reports that Israel’s negotiating team in Qatar has been confronted with last-minute demands from Hamas concerning the Philadelphi Corridor, a key strategic zone along the Gaza-Egypt border.

The source stated that these demands contradict the maps previously approved by Israel’s cabinet and U.S. mediators during the negotiations. Israel remains firmly opposed to any modifications to the agreed-upon maps, according to the official.

As per the reported terms of the deal, Israel is to retain control over the Philadelphi Corridor during the initial phase of the agreement, although its military presence may be reduced.

Meanwhile, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani is reportedly meeting with Hamas representatives in a last-ditch effort to finalize the ceasefire and hostage release agreement, a source involved in the talks told Reuters.

