Coalition’s Fate Teeters As Smotrich Threatens Exit Over “Catastrophic Deal”

The Religious Zionist party headed by Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich held a meeting on Thursday to reach a decision about leaving the government due to the impending ceasefire/hostage release deal.

At the end of the meeting that lasted several hours, the party issued a statement saying that “while we yearn for the return of all our hostages, the Religious Zionism party vehemently opposes any deal.”

“The party stands behind the demands of its chairman, Minister Betzalel Smotrich, to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to ensure Israel’s return to the war to destroy Hamas and the return of all the hostages, by changing the perception of deterrence and victory, immediately after the first phase of the deal, as a condition for the party’s continued presence in the government and the coalition.”

Party member Tzvi Sukkot told Kan News earlier on Thursday that the party is likely leaving the government.

“Ending the war is a step backward,” he said. “We are in discussions with the prime minister to secure guarantees that the war will continue and are awaiting answers.”

Sukkot added that the party does not simply want to fill positions in the government but wants to transform the State of Israel.

Smotrich has publicly decried the deal as catastrophic and dangerous to Israel’s security. According to reports, he is also concerned that the ramifications of the deal will mar his reputation in the same way that the Oslo Accords haunted Shas chairman Aryeh Deri.

Netanyahu held a long meeting with Smotrich on the issue on Wednesday. Following the meeting, Smotrich stated: “Along with the immense joy and excitement over the return of every hostage, this deal reverses many achievements of the war, which cost us much blood and it will tragically cost us more blood.”

“We will not be silent as the voices of our brothers’ blood cry out to us. A clear condition for our continued participation in the government is the absolute certainty of a return to war—full-scale, intensified, and in a new framework—until total victory, including the destruction of Hamas and the return of all hostages. Over the past two days, the prime minister and I have had intensive talks. He knows the detailed demands of the Religious Zionist Party, and the ball is in his court.”

A senior official explained: “Smotrich is in a very difficult position. He’s driven by ideology and this is a matter of conscience for him.”

“Everything hinges on agreements between Netanyahu and Smotrich,” a Religious Zionist Party source said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)