Israeli President Herzog: My Faith In A Two-State Solution Was Shattered By Oct. 7 Massacre

Israeli President Yitzchak Herzog, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, admitted that his long-standing support for a two-state solution has been deeply shaken following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack. Herzog, a former leader of the Labor Party and a long-time advocate of the two-state solution, described the massacre as a “wake-up call” that has forced him to reassess the feasibility of peace under current circumstances.

“I supported the two-state solution many times in the past,” Herzog acknowledged, “but after October 7, I need to hear my neighbors clearly condemn such acts of terror. It is unacceptable under any norms.” He noted the trauma Israelis have experienced and the unrealistic nature of expecting the nation to withdraw from settlements without significant guarantees for security. “It doesn’t make sense to Israelis. They need to see something that provides a sense of personal safety,” he said.

Herzog suggested that future discussions should focus on normalization agreements with Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, while addressing the Palestinian issue as a central part of these dialogues.

On international relations, Herzog touched on the return of Donald Trump to the White House, highlighting the urgency of confronting Iran. “Iran will be a main issue on his agenda very soon,” Herzog said. “Iran cannot have nuclear capabilities and must stop supporting its proxies and its axis of evil.” He warned that Iran is “working day and night” to achieve nuclear weapons, making it a pressing threat.

Herzog also commented on the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, currently structured in three phases. Despite significant challenges, he expressed cautious optimism about the agreement’s potential to reach its final stage. “There is a clear desire to move to the second phase. We meant it when we signed the agreement,” Herzog said.

However, Herzog criticized the disparity in the terms of the ceasefire, highlighting Israel’s release of over a thousand convicted terrorists in exchange for 33 Israeli civilians, women, and children held hostage. “We are asking to release women and children, and for that, we are paying with barbaric terrorists,” he said.

