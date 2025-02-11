Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Family Of Hostage Omri Miran Receives First Proof Of Life After 494 Days

Omri Miran

The family of hostage Omri Miran received proof of life from him after 494 days in captivity.

Miran, 47, was abducted on October 7 after terrorists invaded his home on Kibbutz Nachal Oz. His wife Lishay and their two daughters, a baby and a toddler, survived the attack when the terrorists decided to take only Omri, leaving the three females behind.

“We received confirmation of Omri’s condition through one of the returned hostages,” his brothers Boaz and Nadav told Walla on Tuesday.

“One of the hostages said that he was with Omri in the tunnels and apartments until July. It is not clear why they were separated at that stage,” Nadav said.

The hostage said that Omri’s physical condition was stable at the time. However, Boaz emphasized “Everything we know is only valid until they were separated. The situation could have changed dramatically since then, so while we’re grateful for any information, it doesn’t provide much comfort.”

“We believe Hamas may have separated them because they fell into different categories of hostages, especially as there were negotiations underway at that time,” Boaz explained.

Omri’s daughters, Roni and Alma.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



