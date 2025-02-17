MOVED, NOT CANCELED: Israel Real Estate Expo In Boro Park Relocated – NOT CANCELED – Due To Pro-Hamas Protest

News spread rapidly on Monday morning that The Getter Group, a prominent Israeli real estate company, had canceled its highly anticipated Boro Park real estate expo due to planned pro-Palestinian protests. However, these reports were unaware of the updated info, YWN has learned.

While the original venue was indeed changed, the event will still take place today at a new, undisclosed location. The decision to move the expo was not made out of fear, but rather out of concern for the Jewish schools and families in the area who would have been impacted by the disturbance and potential security risks posed by the protest.

Activists have openly called for demonstrations to “flood” the area surrounding the original venue, sparking concerns about the safety and security of local Jewish residents. With schools nearby and a densely populated Jewish community, organizers determined that proceeding at the original location could create unnecessary disruptions.

Despite the venue change, the Getter Group’s real estate sale is moving forward as planned. To ensure a safe and smooth experience, the new location is being kept confidential, shared only with pre-registered attendees. Each attendee has undergone a screening process to prevent any individuals with malicious intentions from accessing the event.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)