These Are The Details Of The Deal Hidden From The Public & Even MKs

As the first phase of the hostage release deal nears its end, i24NEWS on Tuesday evening revealed details of the deal concealed from the public and even from cabinet ministers.

According to the agreement, apart from the release of terrorists, another 1,000 security prisoners arrested after October 7 2023 but who “did not participate in the October 7 massacre” are to be released, including all females and minors under age 19.

One of the women slated for release was involved in holding Israeli hostages captive.

The others include terrorists who launched rockets in previous rounds of war with Israel, terrorists who took part in digging terror tunnels, Hamas officials and members who have not been proven to have participated in the current war, and the director of a Gazan hospital who collaborated with Hamas.

A government minister told i24NEWS: “These details were not presented clearly in the cabinet meeting. We didn’t know about this.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)