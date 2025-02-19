Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

AGAIN: Group Of 30 Shuvu Banin Members Try To Enter Lebanon, 4 Arrested

Kever of Rav Ashi. (Screenshot/Kan News)

Dozens of Breslover chassidim from the Shuvu Banim kehilla tried to enter Lebanon overnight Wednesday to daven at the kever of the Amora Rav Ashi, in the second such incident this week.

Four chassidim managed to enter Lebanon and were arrested by the police.

The group tried to enter Lebanon at 3 a.m. According to a police statement, when IDF soldiers arrived at the scene, several suspects from the group began to disrupt the order and even threw rocks at the soldiers, lightly injuring two of them. The soldiers were treated at the scene and evacuated to the hospital for further treatment.

The suspects claimed that the soldiers fired into the air, causing them to panic.

Police officers arrived at the scene, and after coordinating with military authorities, arrested four suspects on suspicion of crossing the border and disturbing the peace, while the other suspects were returned by IDF forces to Israeli territory and removed from the area.

According to the findings of the investigation, the police are expected to request an extension of their detention today at the Magistrate’s Court in Kiryat Shmona.

The police emphasized: “Israel Police will act with determination against those who harm security forces and remind the public that traveling to areas adjacent to the border fence is prohibited and dangerous, especially crossing the border into Lebanon, which is forbidden by law with a penalty of up to four years in prison.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



