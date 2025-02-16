Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

20 Chareidi Youths Cross Into Lebanon, Some Arrested

Israel Police

Israel Police received a complaint from IDF sources overnight Motzei Shabbos about a group of 20 Israelis, mostly Chareidi teenagers, who entered Lebanon after crossing the northern border.

Northern District police arrived at the scene and, after coordinating with military officials, detained some of the suspects near the border and transferred them for questioning at the Kiryat Shmona police station.

The teens were reportedly trying to reach the kever of the Amora Rav Ashi, which lies on the Blue Line dividing Israel and Lebanon.

“Israel Police reminds the public that access to the areas adjacent to the border fence is prohibited and dangerous, especially crossing the border into Lebanon, which is illegal under the law, with a penalty of up to 4 years in prison for violators,” the police spokesperson stated.

When the IDF withdrew from South Lebanon in 2000, there was one issue holding up the deployment of United Nations peacekeepers – the site of Rav Ashi’s kever. Lebanon claimed that Rav Ashi’s kever is a holy site for them, saying that the site is the tomb of a Shi’ite Muslim, Sheikh Abbad, a founder of the Shi’ite movement in Lebanon who lived about 500 years ago.

Several options were considered, including barricading the tomb to prevent both Jews and Muslims from visiting. Ultimately, it was decided to literally divide the site in half – the border fence cuts right through the middle.

This solution was one of the last issues settled between Israel and Lebanon in the wake of the Israeli withdrawal, ending the 15 years of warfare between the South Lebanese Army (SLA) aided by the IDF and Lebanese guerrillas led by Hezbollah in South Lebanon’s “Security Zone.”

However, for all intents and purposes, the kever has been off-limits since then as the close proximity of Hezbollah rendered the area extremely dangerous for Jews.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WATCH: Sasha Troufanov Thanks Chief Rabbi Of Russia HaRav Berel Lazar

1st Testimonies: Hamas Terrorists Tortured Dekel-Chen; Gave Him A Gift For His Wife

JOY AND TEARS: Sasha’s Father Was Murdered; Sagui Has A New Daughter; Yair’s Brother Is Still In Gaza

Sasha’s Mother, Who Became Frum After October 7, Traveled To Meet Her Son Before Shabbos

Sasha, Yair & Sagui Return To Israel After 498 Days In Captivity

CROWN HEIGHTS: Seven Victims Injured In Fire, Three Critical [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

HATE IN WILLIAMSBURG: Jewish Girl Assaulted and Dragged to the Ground in Unprovoked Attack [VIDEO]

Passenger Threatens Crew, Mocks Jewish Travelers, And Bangs On Cockpit Door During Flight to Newark

Rabbi Shea Hecht Slams Lev Tahor: “Cult’s Grip Keeps 180 Children Trapped in Guatemala” [VIDEO]

TERROR IN MUNICH: Afghan Immigrant Rams Vehicle Into Crowd, Injuring At Least 28

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network