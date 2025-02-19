OUTRAGOUS CHUTZPAH! Violent Extremists Attack Stoliner Rebbe, Spray Tear Gas At His Vehicle

Jerusalem witnessed a despicable Chutzpah on Wednesday when violent extremists attacked the vehicle of the Karlin-Stoliner Rebbe with teargas as he departed from a Sheva Brachos for his granddaughter. People should not remain silent when violent thugs attack one of the leading Admorim in Klal Yisroel.

The confrontation occurred in the Mea Shearim neighborhood, where a group of extremists blocked the Rebbe’s vehicle on Ezra Street. They shouted insults at him, accusing him of encouraging Charedi enlistment in the IDF. This enraged members of the Karlin community, including overseas guests, leading to a violent brawl.

“It was a shocking scene,” an eyewitness reported. “A group of extremists just blocked the Rebbe and began to spray teargas at the car. The Chassidim didn’t stand by.”

The tensions have been escalating for some time. Extremists have been targeting the Rebbe, disrupting his gatherings and events. Last Chanukah, they attempted to interfere with a Tish on Avinoam Yellin Street.

On the previous Shabbos, as the Rebbe celebrated Sheva Brachos for his granddaughter, extremists protested outside his home on Ezra Street. At Wednesday’s final Sheva Brachot in the Karlin-Stolin study hall, tensions flared when extremists blocked the Rebbe’s vehicle and hurled insults. This provoked Chassidim who tried to push them away, leading to a violent altercation that shocked onlookers.

One Chosid described the incident: “For over an hour and a half, they stood outside yelling insults and curses at the Rebbe, calling him by name in loud voices. Everyone ignored them. But when the Rebbe left, they escalated, shoving and lying down in front of the car to prevent him from leaving. That’s when some of our people decided to remove them by force.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)