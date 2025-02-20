MAJOR BREAKING: IDF Identifies Bodies of Bibas Children – Additional Body IS NOT SHIRI BIBAS!

Following the completion of the identification process by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in cooperation with the Israel Police, IDF representatives have informed the Bibas family that their loved ones, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, have been identified.

According to professional assessments, based on intelligence and forensic findings from the identification process, Ariel and Kfir Bibas were brutally murdered in captivity in November 2023 by terrorists.

The identification process also revealed that the additional body received is not that of Shiri Bibas and does not match any other hostage. The body remains unidentified.

“This is a very serious violation by the Hamas terrorist organization, which is required by the agreement to return four dead hostages,” says the IDF. “We demand that Hamas return Shiri home along with all of our hostages.”

“We share the deep sorrow of the Bibas family at this difficult time and will continue to make every effort to return Shiri and all the hostages home as soon as possible,” says the IDF.

