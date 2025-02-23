WATCH: As IDF Jets Break Sound Barrier, “Death To Israel” Is Shouted At Nasrallah’s Funeral

The funeral of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was held in Beirut on Sunday, almost five months after he was assassinated by Israel.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets flew over Beirut during the funeral, while reports emerged of attacks in various areas of Lebanon since the morning. An IDF spokesperson confirmed earlier on Sunday that the IDF carried out attacks in Lebanon in response to Hezbollah violations of the ceasefire.

Calls of “Death to Israel, death to America” were chanted during the funeral.

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz confirmed the reports: “Israeli Air Force planes currently flying over Beirut above the funeral of Hassan Nasrallah are sending a clear message: anyone who threatens to destroy Israel and attacks Israel will face their end,” he said.

“You’ll specialize in funerals – and we’ll specialize in victories,” he concluded.

According to reports from Iran, the chairman of the Iranian parliament flew to Lebanon for the funeral in Beirut, as well as senior members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)