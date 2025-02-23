Omer Became Shomer Shabbos In Gaza; His Mother Did The Same In Israel

This past Shabbos, Shelly Shem Tov reunited with her son Omer, who was released from captivity in Gaza after 505 days.

In an emotional post she shared on social media, she reflected on the spiritual journey she has undergone since the unforgettable Shabbos she experienced a year ago.

Shelly recounted that exactly a year ago, on Erev Shabbos of Parshas Mishpatim, she was invited to participate in a Sabbath organized by the Kesher Yehudi organization for the hostages’ families. The Shabbos, which was held with Chareidi families who hosted them, was a life-changing experience for her.

“The Shabbos was so powerful – the connection between the families of the hostages and the Chareidi families, the tefillos, the singing, and the kedushah felt in every moment,” she wrote.

The profound experience led her to commit to observing Shabbos, a commitment that continued throughout the entire year. “Since then, I have kept Shabbos, even the Shabatot I traveled – I found a way to honor Shabbos and keep it,” she shared. This decision, she says, was accompanied by a deep feeling of connection to emunah and the Borei Olam.

“And on this Shabbos, I’ll be zocheh to embrace my Omer exactly one year later,” Shelly wrote, adding: “It’s amazing how everything is so precise.”

For Shelly, Omer’s release on this Shabbos is not coincidental – it serves as a testament to the power of emunah and the feeling that “there is no chance in the world – everything is from Hashem Yisbarach and everyone are His shlichim.” She expressed gratitude to the Kesher Yehudi organization for the Shabbos that led to a change in her life and for the connection that continues to this day, and of course to the Borei Olam for watching over her and Omer.

Meanwhile, Omer also began to be Shomer Shabbos to the best of his ability while in captivity in Gaza.

Shelly’s post sparked many reactions on social media. Many were moved by her personal story and the connection she created between Shemiras Shabbos and Omer’s release. “A story that shows how faith can move mountains,” wrote one commenter. Others praised Shelly’s resilience and her dedication to her family while expressing hope that all the hostages will return home soon.

Rebbetzin Tzili Schneider, the head of the Kesher Yehudi organization, said it was “amazing to see the process that Shelly Shem Tov went through. Throughout the entire period in which we accompanied her, we witnessed her tremendous inner strength. In recent months, she was zocheh to be mekadeish Shem Shamayim and strengthen many Jews in their observance of Torah and mitzvos. It’s impossible to describe the joy and excitement we feel on her reunion with her son Omer.”

