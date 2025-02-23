Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israeli Airline Arkia Extends New York Flights Through October As Demand Soars


Israeli airline Arkia announced Sunday that it will be extending its recently launched flights to New York through at least October, following strong demand on the transatlantic route. Originally planned as a three-month operation, the airline’s 90% occupancy rate on the flights prompted the decision to continue service.

Arkia, Israel’s second-largest airline, introduced the route just weeks ago and is already competing with United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, both of which are set to resume flights between New York and Tel Aviv within the next six weeks.

“Competition is good for everybody,” Arkia CEO Oz Berlowitz said, emphasizing that while the U.S. carriers are returning, their flight schedules remain limited compared to pre-war operations. He also called New York a “strategic asset” for the Israeli airline.

In addition to the extended New York flights, Arkia is expanding its European routes ahead of the busy spring and summer travel season. The airline is now operating flights to 30 destinations, a 30% increase from last year. One-third of its flights are to 11 Greek cities, as Greece continues to be a top destination for Israeli travelers. New routes also include Spain, Hungary, and Albania.

With most foreign airlines suspending operations during the war, El Al had a near-monopoly on transatlantic routes, leading to skyrocketing fares amid accusations of price gouging. However, with more airlines resuming service, prices may begin to stabilize later in the year.

United Airlines is set to restart daily flights to Tel Aviv from Newark on March 15, with a second daily flight beginning March 29, making it the first U.S. carrier to return. Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines plans to resume its New York-JFK to Tel Aviv route on April 1.

Despite the increased competition, fares are expected to remain high through the summer.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Katz: “IDF To Remain In Terror Hotspots For A Year, 40K Residents Will Not Return”

READ AND WEEP: Statement From The Bibas Family As Levaya Details Are Announced

SEE IT: IDF Unveils Footage Of MASSIVE Attack Which Killed Nasrallah

BD”E: Petirah Of Reb Yitzchok Stefansky Z”L, Founder Of Lakewood Minyan In Boro Park

WATCH: As IDF Jets Break Sound Barrier, “Death To Israel” Is Shouted At Nasrallah’s Funeral

UNFATHOMABLE NEIS: HaRav Zilberstein: “Hakadosh Baruch Hu Saved Us From A Huge Disaster!”

After 22 Years: Tanks Enter Jenin In First Since The Second Intifada

Israel Delays Terrorists’ Release Due To Hamas’ Repeated Violations Of Deal

EVIL & DEPRAVED: Hamas Forced 2 Hostages To Watch Propaganda Ceremony

Hisham’s Father: “He Looks Like He’s Been In A Torture Camp For 10 Years”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network