BYE BYE: Barnard Expels Anti-Israel Protesters Who Stormed Columbia University Classroom


Barnard College, which maintains a partnership with Columbia University, has expelled two anti-Israel student protesters who disrupted a modern Israeli history class in January, according to the anti-Israel student group Apartheid Divest.

The incident, which took place on the first day of the new semester, involved a group of masked protesters storming into a lecture taught by Israeli professor Avi Shilon at Columbia’s Institute for Israel and Jewish Studies. The activists distributed fliers reading “Crush Zionism” and caused a disruption, prompting swift backlash from the university community.

The decision was met with strong approval from Jewish groups and campus organizations that have long expressed concern about growing anti-Israel hostility at Columbia.

Brian Cohen, executive director of the Columbia Barnard Hillel, applauded Barnard’s leadership, stating that the disciplinary action sends a clear message against harassment of Jewish students and faculty.

“When students have their right to get an education trampled on by masked protesters, those protesters need to be held accountable,” Cohen said. “We hope Columbia follows suit with the other perpetrators who have infringed on student rights in the past year—from encampments to the takeover of Hamilton Hall.”

The New York and New Jersey chapter of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) also issued a statement supporting Barnard’s decision, calling the disruption a direct attack on Jewish students and academic freedom.

“Disrupting a class and handing out these posters fosters a hostile environment for Jews and Israelis on campus,” the ADL said. “Thank you, Barnard, for responding and upholding your code of conduct.”

The expulsions mark a rare and decisive action by a university amid escalating tensions over Israel on American campuses. Columbia University itself has yet to announce disciplinary measures against the other protesters involved. However, calls are growing for the administration to take similar steps to hold accountable those responsible for other anti-Israel disruptions, including recent encampments and building takeovers.

