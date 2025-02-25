MAJOR SHOMRON TERROR PLOT FOILED: Shin Bet And IDF Seize 100 kg Bomb

Israeli security forces have successfully disrupted a significant terror plot, arresting multiple operatives and seizing a massive 100 kg explosive device in Qabatiya, near Jenin. The operation, conducted over the past month by the Shin Bet, IDF, and Yamam counter-terrorism unit, targeted terror cells planning imminent attacks against Israeli targets.

The operation gained momentum on January 11, when elite Shin Bet operatives, alongside Yamam fighters and IDF soldiers from the Samaria Brigade, apprehended two suspects—Ahmed Ali Zakarneh and Tarek Abu Zeid—in Nablus. The pair was caught in their vehicle, en route to carry out an attack, with two M16 rifles in their possession. Interrogations revealed their plan to execute a shooting in Huwara and deploy a 100 kg explosive device, supplied by the Jenin Battalion, against IDF forces in Judea and Samaria.

Acting on this intelligence, a follow-up raid was conducted Monday night in Qabatiya. Additional cell members were arrested, and security forces confiscated more weapons, including the powerful 100 kg underbelly explosive intended for use against Israeli troops. The Shin Bet continues its investigation into the terror network, vowing to uncover further details.

In a joint statement, the Shin Bet and IDF reaffirmed their dedication to protecting Israeli citizens: “Security forces will continue to act to thwart terrorism and safeguard the residents of the State of Israel.” This latest success underscores the relentless efforts of Israel’s defense apparatus to counter terror threats in the region.

