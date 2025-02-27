CAMPUS UNDER SIEGE: Radical Anti-Israel Protesters Storm Campus, Vandalize Property, And Attack Staff

Dozens of masked, keffiyeh-clad protesters stormed Barnard College on Wednesday night, seizing control of Milbank Hall, the school’s oldest academic building.

The demonstration was prompted by the recent expulsions of two Barnard students who, in January, stormed a Columbia University classroom during a “History of Modern Israel” lecture and distributed flyers laden with anti-Israel rhetoric. The material included incendiary imagery, such as a boot stomping on a Star of David and an Israeli flag engulfed in flames. Columbia’s disciplinary board found the students guilty of violating campus policies, leading to their permanent expulsion from the institution.

What began as a demonstration quickly spiraled into chaos, with at least one school employee assaulted and hospitalized, walls defaced with pro-Palestinian and anti-Barnard graffiti, and security forces scrambling to restore order.

Videos posted online by Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) show protesters, their faces concealed, packing the hallways, pounding on drums and shouting slogans through megaphones. The footage also captures the moment when the demonstrators forced their way past security, chanting “Free Palestine” as they flooded the historic building.

Despite repeated efforts by college administrators to de-escalate the situation, the protesters refused to comply with demands to unmask and identify themselves. Barnard College Vice President for Strategic Communications, Robin Levine, condemned the demonstrators’ actions, noting that they “physically assaulted” a college employee and encouraged others to trespass on campus, disregarding the safety of students and staff.

“We have made multiple good-faith efforts to de-escalate,” Levine said. “Barnard leadership offered to meet with the protesters. They refused. We have also offered mediation.”

The protesters’ list of demands included the reversal of the expulsions, amnesty for students punished during past anti-Israel campus protests, and a public meeting with Barnard President Laura Rosenbury and Dean Leslie Grinage. The group also called for the “abolition of the corrupt Barnard disciplinary process” and demanded complete transparency regarding all disciplinary proceedings.

Amid the chaos, a Columbia University faculty member, Kristina Milnor, attempted to negotiate with the protesters. Milnor proposed that the group could meet with administrators if they agreed to unmask, present their student IDs, and refrain from recording the meeting. The crowd responded with boos and jeers, dismissing the offer outright.

As the standoff continued, protesters vandalized the walls of Milbank Hall with political messages such as “Free Palestine,” “Barnard expels students,” and explicit condemnations of the college administration.

The group ultimately dispersed just before 10:40 p.m., leaving Milbank Hall but marching to Riverside Park, where they regrouped and vowed to continue their protests. Organizers called for a mass boycott of classes on Thursday and pledged to return to Barnard’s front gates by 12:45 p.m. Thursday to renew their efforts.

Barnard President Laura Rosenbury issued a statement following the protesters’ departure, denouncing their actions and emphasizing that their behavior was unacceptable.

“Tonight, a small group of masked protesters attempted to undermine Barnard’s core values of respect, inclusion, and academic excellence. Thanks to the efforts of our staff and faculty, the protesters have now left Milbank Hall without further incident,” Rosenbury said. “But let us be clear: their disregard for the safety of our community remains completely unacceptable.”

