WATCH: Netanyahu Praises Trump As “Greatest Friend Ever”; Says Hamas Rejected Ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a statement today expressing gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for his steadfast support of Israel, hailing him as the country’s greatest ally ever to occupy the White House. The remarks come amid ongoing tensions in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has accepted a temporary ceasefire proposal brokered by Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, while Hamas has so far rejected it.

In his statement, Netanyahu highlighted Trump’s contributions to Israel’s security and regional strategy. “President Trump shows that friendship each and every day,” Netanyahu said, pointing to Trump’s “visionary plan for Gaza,” which Israel has fully endorsed. He also credited the U.S. leader with releasing previously delayed munitions shipments, equipping Israel with “the tools we need to finish the job against Iran’s terror axis.” Additionally, Netanyahu praised Trump’s diplomatic pressure on Hamas to secure the release of hostages, a key sticking point in the conflict.

The ceasefire plan, proposed by Witkoff, calls for a 50-day extension of the current temporary truce. Under its terms, half of the hostages held by Hamas would be freed immediately, with the remainder released if negotiations for a permanent ceasefire succeed. “Israel has accepted this plan. I accepted this plan,” Netanyahu emphasized. However, he noted that Hamas has rejected the proposal and put forward its own demands for a permanent ceasefire, which he described as “totally unacceptable.”

Netanyahu also announced a significant policy shift, revealing that Israel has halted the flow of goods and supplies into Gaza for the past 42 days. He justified the move by accusing Hamas of stealing the resources to fund its “terror machine” rather than allowing them to reach Gaza’s civilian population. “This we cannot accept,” he stated, warning that Israel would take further action if Hamas continues to hold hostages.

Throughout his address, Netanyahu underscored the importance of U.S. backing, declaring, “Israel knows that America and President Trump have our back.” He concluded with a message of appreciation to Trump for his efforts to secure the hostages’ release, strengthen Israel’s security, and pave the way for “a future of prosperity and peace for all the peoples of the Middle East.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)