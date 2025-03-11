Dozens Of Arab Infiltrators Caught In Chareidi Neighborhood In Jerusalem

Two minibusses with dozens of Palestinian infiltrators were caught by police in a Chareidi neighborhood in Jerusalem on Monday evening.

The infiltrators were caught as part of a nationwide operation to locate Arab infiltrators and those who assist them.

During an undercover operation carried out by Jerusalem police, the minibusses were stopped for an inspection. After searching and questioning the occupants of the vehicle, the police officers discovered that 24 of the passengers were Arabs from Yehudah and Shomron who were in Israel illegally.

The Arabs, along with the minibus drivers, were transferred to the Lev HaBira police station for questioning.

A day earlier, Jerusalem police stopped a minibus for inspection and discovered nine Arab infiltrators, residents of Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects and the driver were transferred to the police station for questioning. An indictment against the driver for transporting illegal Arabs has already been filed at the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court.

In addition, the three minibusses were towed and seized by the police and the process for their confiscation was launched.

A police statement emphasized that those who assist illegal infiltrators, including employers, drivers, and landlords, are endangering themselves and all Israeli citizens, especially during a time of war, as the presence of Arabs illegally residing in Israel is often exploited for terror-related or criminal activities.

