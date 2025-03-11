Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Tlaib, Who Ignored US-Israeli Captives, Calls To ‘Bring Home’ Pro-Hamas Activist, Says He Was “Abducted”

Mahmoud Khalil; Rashida Tlaib wearing a Palestinian pin and keffiyeh during Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's address to Congress in July 2024.. (Social media)

A New York federal judge on Monday temporarily halted the deportation of Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Hamas Columbia graduate who was instrumental in organizing violent pro-Hamas riots at Columbia and other locations.

Khalil, a 30-year-old of Palestinian descent who grew up in Syria, was arrested on Sunday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after the Department of State revoked his student visa for directing “activities aligned with Hamas.”

Rashida Tlaib, a Hamas supporter who serves in US Congress and has ignored the plight of US-Israeli hostages abducted by Hamas, jumped to Khalil’s defense, claiming he was “abducted” by the “lawless administration.”

Tlaib wrote on X. “We all have to fight back against fascism. This is a test case and it couldn’t be more important we stop this and bring him home.”

“Mahmoud’s rights are our rights. If they can illegally abduct him and shred his legal rights, they will never stop. Anyone this lawless administration disagrees with can be targeted.”

See some apt Jewish responses to Tlaib below:

The video below shows Khalil, dressed as Hamas spokesperson Abu Obaida, inciting against Jews, calling on protesters to destroy and explode the heads of Zionists:

 

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



