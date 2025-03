The weather in Israel has been unusually warm this week, with temperatures rising to above seasonal averages on Wednesday.

The temperatures are expected to continue to rise on Thursday, with hot and dry conditions.

There will be another slight rise on Friday, Purim day, and Shabbos.

The temperature will continue to climb on Sunday, Shushan Purim, with heatwave conditions in the mountains and inland areas.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)