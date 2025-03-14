Hamas Agrees to Release Last Living American Hostage, Edan Alexander, After 525 Days in Captivity

After more than 17 months of captivity, Edan Alexander, the last known living American hostage held by Hamas, is set to be released. The 21-year-old Israeli-American soldier has been held since October 7, when he was captured during Hamas’ brutal attacks on Israel.

Alexander’s release comes as part of a deal brokered by mediators, which will also see the return of the bodies of four other dual-national hostages. The exact timing of the transfer remains uncertain, but it coincides with high-stakes negotiations in Qatar over a possible second phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

Born in Israel but raised in New Jersey, Alexander chose to enlist in the IDF instead of attending college. He was serving with the Golani Brigade near Gaza when Hamas launched its deadly assault, killing 1,200 Israelis and taking 251 hostages. His last known communication with his mother, Yael Alexander, was a chilling call on the morning of October 7. “I’m seeing terrible stuff,” he told her, though he reassured her he was safe—until he was taken.

For over a year, Alexander’s fate remained unknown. Then, on November 30, 2024, Hamas released a propaganda video featuring the young soldier, his words scripted and forced, addressing Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and then-President-elect Donald Trump. It was the first proof of life his family had received, but it was a painful sight. His father, Adi Alexander, called the footage “very emotional” and “disturbing.”

As negotiations intensified, former President Trump issued a fiery warning to Hamas, demanding the immediate release of all hostages and the return of the bodies of those killed. “Release all of the hostages now, not later… or it is OVER for you,” he declared. “If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision.”

While Hamas had previously insisted that negotiations were the only way forward, the terrorist group has now agreed to release Alexander along with the remains of four other captives.

