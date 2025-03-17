Israel On Highest Alert For Houthi Attacks; US Strikes Kill 53, Including Al-Houthi’s Security Chief

The Israeli Air Force has raised its air defense systems to the highest alert levels amid concerns that the Houthis will strike Israel in response to the US strikes on Yemen over the weekend, Channel 12 News reported on Monday.

According to the report, the alert level was raised after a Houthi missile exploded in the Sinai in Egypt on Sunday – an attack that is estimated to have been aimed at Israel.

The Houthis overnight Motzei Shabbos and Sunday launched dozens of explosive drones and at least one missile at the USS Truman aircraft carrier in the Red Sea in retaliation for the US strikes. The drones were all intercepted before reaching the ship.

On Monday morning, the Houthis claimed that they carried out a second strike on the USS Truman overnight, launching additional missiles and drones.

At least 53 people in Yemen were killed in the US strikes, including Abed al-Rab Jafraan, the head of the security detail for Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.

White House national security adviser Mike Waltz told ABC News on Sunday night that the US strikes eliminated several Houthi leaders. The US has vowed to continue attacking Yemen until the Houthis halt their attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

The US airstrikes were carried out several days after the Houthis announced they intend to resume attacks on “Israeli” ships in the Red Sea area due to the halt of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)