Was US Attack On Yemen Timed To Precede Gaza Op? Houthi Leaders Flee Sana’a On Buses

Amid unprecedented US strikes on Houthi leaders and infrastructure in Yemen, sources revealed that senior Houthi leaders have fled the capital city of Sana’a, the Wall Street Journal reported.

One source said that buses with tinted windows transported the families of some Houthi leaders from the Al-Jarraf neighborhood in Sana’a, where many of them reside.

The source added that the leaders traveled north of the capital to mountainous areas where they hope to shelter from the strikes. Leaders entrusted with governing areas of the capital have disappeared from sight.

Some Israeli military analysts estimate that the US operation against the Houthis was timed to begin shortly before the IDF’s resumption of airstrikes in Gaza overnight Monday in order to thwart Houthi attempts to carry out their threats to attack Israel if the ceasefire in Gaza ends.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)