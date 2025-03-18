DECAPITATED: Israel Wipes Out Hamas’ Government Chief In Devastating Blow

The IDF and Shin Bet (ISA) confirmed on Tuesday that they have eliminated Essam al-Da’alis, the most senior Hamas official in Gaza, in a relentless wave of precision airstrikes Monday night. The head of the Hamas government, the man who orchestrated terror and controlled the group’s iron grip over Gaza, is no more.

Over the past 24 hours, Israeli forces rained destruction upon dozens of terror compounds and high-ranking operatives, striking at the very heart of Hamas’ leadership.

Al-Da’alis, the architect of Hamas’ governance and terror operations, rose to power after his predecessor, Rawhi Mushtaha, was wiped out in July 2024. From behind the scenes, he wielded control over Hamas’ military and political machine, ensuring its every function served one purpose—terror. Now, his reign has ended in fire and smoke.

The Israeli onslaught didn’t stop with him. Intelligence reports confirm with high probability that three additional top Hamas officials met their end in the operation:

Mahmoud Marzouk Ahmed Abu-Watfa – The so-called Minister of Internal Affairs, responsible for Hamas’ Internal Security Forces, which enforced terror and brutality across Gaza.

Bahajat Hassan Mohammed Abu-Sultan – The head of Hamas’ Internal Security Forces, a key figure in ensuring Hamas’ oppressive rule and violent attacks.

Ahmed Amar Abdullah Alhata – Hamas’ Minister of Justice, who twisted the law to serve terrorism.

“The IDF will continue to operate until Hamas is no longer a threat to the people of Israel,” the military declared.

