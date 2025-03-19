Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Confused Terrorist Wannabe in Hamas Uniform Threatens “Zionists” in Times Square [VIDEO]


A man dressed in a Hamas uniform and threatening to “kill Zionists” in the heart of Manhattan’s Times Square exposed his own ignorance when confronted by a cameraman. The man, identified only as “Omar,” appeared confident in his rhetoric—until he was pressed on what exactly he meant.

When asked directly if he wanted to kill Jews, Omar denied it, insisting that his target was “Zionists.” But when asked to define the term, his response revealed his confusion. “You’re the definition of a Zionist,” he muttered, seemingly unsure of what he was saying.

The cameraman then challenged Omar’s reasoning, asking why he wanted to kill Zionists. Omar responded with another broad and dubious claim: “All they want to do is kill all the Arabs.” That’s when the conversation took a turn. The cameraman revealed that he himself is both Jewish and Arabic, leaving Omar visibly perplexed and unable to respond coherently.

While Omar’s threats were serious, his inability to articulate his own ideology underscored a deeper issue—how pro-Palestinian rhetoric is often fueled by misinformation, ignorance – and little more than a hatred of Jews.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

IDF Sacks 2 Reservists Who Refused To Report Due To Renewal Of Battle In Gaza

Hamas Planned An Oct. 7-Style Invasion Of Israel During Ceasefire

Israel Continues Strikes On Gaza; Hamas: “We’re Not Seeking New Negotiations”

Israel’s Threat: The Annexation Of Gazan Territory If Hostages Are Harmed

SOUNDING THE ALARM: Rabbi Yaakov Bender Decries What Children Collecting For Tzedakos Has Become

HOME SWEET EARTH: NASA Astronauts Return To Earth After 9 Months Stuck In Space

Highest-Ranking Frum Employee At Microsoft Promoted To Corporate Vice President

UNCOVERING THE TRUTH: President Trump Releases Unredacted Documents About JFK’s Assassination

TESLA TERRORISM: Wave Of Attacks Targets Teslas Amid Global Anti-Musk Backlash

“HAMAS STARTED THIS WAR” New Video Statement by Prime Minister Netanyahu

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network