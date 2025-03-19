Confused Terrorist Wannabe in Hamas Uniform Threatens “Zionists” in Times Square [VIDEO]

A man dressed in a Hamas uniform and threatening to “kill Zionists” in the heart of Manhattan’s Times Square exposed his own ignorance when confronted by a cameraman. The man, identified only as “Omar,” appeared confident in his rhetoric—until he was pressed on what exactly he meant.

When asked directly if he wanted to kill Jews, Omar denied it, insisting that his target was “Zionists.” But when asked to define the term, his response revealed his confusion. “You’re the definition of a Zionist,” he muttered, seemingly unsure of what he was saying.

The cameraman then challenged Omar’s reasoning, asking why he wanted to kill Zionists. Omar responded with another broad and dubious claim: “All they want to do is kill all the Arabs.” That’s when the conversation took a turn. The cameraman revealed that he himself is both Jewish and Arabic, leaving Omar visibly perplexed and unable to respond coherently.

While Omar’s threats were serious, his inability to articulate his own ideology underscored a deeper issue—how pro-Palestinian rhetoric is often fueled by misinformation, ignorance – and little more than a hatred of Jews.

