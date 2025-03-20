IDF Expands Ground Op In Gaza, Retakes Control Of Netzarim Corridor

Israel has expanded its ground operations in Gaza in recent hours and IDF forces have raided additional areas in the northern Strip, Channel 12 reported on Thursday morning.

The report comes after the IDF spokesperson announced on Wednesday that Israel has launched focused ground operations in central and southern Gaza in order to expand the security zone and create a partial buffer between the northern and southern Strip.

As part of the operation, IDF forces are re-taking control of the Netzarim Corridor, an area they withdrew from last month as part of the ceasefire agreement. The Netzarim Corridor, which bisects the width of the Gaza Strip, is considered a key military zone as it allows IDF troops to control access between the northern and southern areas of Gaza

Golani Brigade forces have also been deployed to the Southern Command, where they will be on standby to enter and operate in Gaza, the IDF spokesperson said.

IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned Gazans on Thursday morning that IDF troops are deployed in the Netzarim Corridor area and they must strictly avoid approaching the area.

On Wednesday, Defense Minister Yisrael Katz sent Gazans a “final warning” in a video message, saying: “The first Sinwar [Yahya] destroyed Gaza and the second Sinwar [Mohammed] will completely destroy it. The airstrikes against Hamas terrorists were just the first stage. The evacuation of the population from combat zones will begin again soon.”

“If all the hostages aren’t released and Hamas is not removed from Gaza, Israel will act with strength you haven’t yet seen. Take the US president’s advice – return the hostages, remove Hamas and other options will open for you – including moving to other places in the world for those interested.”

“The alternative is absolute destruction,” Katz concluded.

