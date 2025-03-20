FIRST IN MTHS: Hamas Fires 3 Rockets At Tel Aviv Area; Man’s Fingers Severed In Bomb Shelter Door

Sirens sounded across central Israel and the Shefelah early Thursday afternoon after Hamas fired three rockets at Israel for the first time in months.

The IDF spokesperson said that one rocket was intercepted and two rockets fell in open areas.

A man in Givatayim was injured as he entered the bomb shelter and the door closed on his hand, severing his fingers. MDA paramedics treated him at the scene and rushed him to Sheba Hospital.

Several large pieces of shrapnel were found in Rishon L’Tzion. B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries.

Following the sirens, Hamas took responsibility for the rocket fire, saying that it launched M90 rockets at Israel.

